India: Italian influencer makes her grandmother's dream of wearing a sari come true

July 6, 2024_ Italian influencer and DJ Oli Esse made her grandmother's dream of wearing a sari come true, capturing the moment in a video that took social media by storm. Oli Esse's grandmother had visited Mumbai 20 years ago and had wanted to wear the traditional Indian dress ever since. Oli Esse, who currently lives in Mumbai, decided to fulfill this wish by dressing her grandmother in a sari and sharing the joy of the moment. The video shows the grandmother dancing happily, realizing a dream she had nurtured for years. ndtv.in reports it. Oli Esse has over one million followers on Instagram, where he shared this touching family moment.