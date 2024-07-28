India: Italian luxury brands enter the Indian real estate market

Cerca nel sito
 
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
27 July 2024_ Fashion and luxury brands such as Giorgio Armani, Versace and Fendi are entering the Indian real estate market, working with local developers to make apartments more attractive and expensive. This trend reflects Indian developers' growing belief in the value of such partnerships in the luxury residential sector. Collaborations with prestigious brands not only raise the profile of properties, but also attract an international clientele seeking exclusivity. The news was reported by mytimesnow.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian design and style in the Indian market. These initiatives could transform the real estate landscape in India, bringing a touch of Italian elegance to new luxury residences.

Tag
Indian real estate Indian market real estate market
