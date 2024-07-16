Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
India: Italian pizza conquers Delhi with new artisan pizzerias

15 July 2024_ Italian pizza is revolutionizing Delhi's culinary scene thanks to a slew of new artisan pizzerias. Among these, Leo's@621, founded by...

India: Italian pizza conquers Delhi with new artisan pizzerias
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
15 July 2024_ Italian pizza is revolutionizing Delhi's culinary scene thanks to a slew of new artisan pizzerias. Among these, Leo's@621, founded by Amol Kumar after a training period in Italy, stands out for its Neapolitan pizzas and the first pizza workshop in India. Pizzeria da Susy, created by Neapolitan Susanna Di Cosimo, has also gained popularity with its authentic Neapolitan pizzas. Trattoria Hugo, Camillo's Pizzeria and La Piazza at the Hyatt Regency, with the new menu by Italian chef Fabrizio Berretta, are other excellences that bring Italian taste to the Indian capital. This is reported by cntraveller.in. These pizzerias not only offer delicious pizzas, but also culinary experiences that celebrate Italian tradition and innovation.

