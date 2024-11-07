India: Italian Player Registers for IPL Mega Auction

06 November 2024_ An Italian player, Thomas Dreka, has registered his name for the IPL Mega Auction, which will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This marks a historic moment, as it is the first time that an athlete from Italy has participated in this world-famous cricket event. Dreka, a fast bowler, has already played four T20 international matches for Italy and participated in the Global T20 Canada League. The news was reported by hindi.news18.com, highlighting the growing interest in the IPL among European players as well. The IPL continues to expand its global reach, attracting talent from all over the world.