Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
06 November 2024_ An Italian player, Thomas Dreka, has registered his name for the IPL Mega Auction, which will be held on November 24 and 25 in...

India: Italian Player Registers for IPL Mega Auction
07 novembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
06 November 2024_ An Italian player, Thomas Dreka, has registered his name for the IPL Mega Auction, which will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This marks a historic moment, as it is the first time that an athlete from Italy has participated in this world-famous cricket event. Dreka, a fast bowler, has already played four T20 international matches for Italy and participated in the Global T20 Canada League. The news was reported by hindi.news18.com, highlighting the growing interest in the IPL among European players as well. The IPL continues to expand its global reach, attracting talent from all over the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
European players as well as it as this world famous cricket event
