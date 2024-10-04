India: Italy and India strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Mediterranean Sea

October 03, 2024_ Italy and India are intensifying their collaboration in the Indo-Mediterranean Sea, a crucial area for global trade and digital connectivity. Italy, the sixth largest exporter in the world, has increased its commitment to security and defense in the region, participating in naval operations and promoting cultural initiatives. Recently, the Italian warship ITS Cavour arrived in India, also hosting surgeries for children in collaboration with Indian doctors. The news is reported by thehindu.com. This strengthening of ties between Italy and India translates into economic and cultural development opportunities for both nations.