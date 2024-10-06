India: Jaish-e-Mohammed militant arrested in major NIA operation

October 6, 2024_ The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, a notorious militant of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in a high-profile conspiracy case. The operation saw the NIA conduct searches at 26 locations across five Indian states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, seizing compromising documents and electronic devices. The suspects are accused of radicalising individuals and recruiting youths for violent terror activities, with plans to carry out attacks across the country. This was reported by The Hindu. Investigations are ongoing to further delve into the terror group's links and activities in India.