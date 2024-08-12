Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
India: Jaishankar and Muizzu inaugurate water and sanitation projects in Maldives

August 11, 2024_ Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu inaugurated water and sanitation projects...

12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
August 11, 2024_ Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu inaugurated water and sanitation projects on 28 Maldives islands, funded through Indian credit. During the visit, Jaishankar underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, expressing support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Muizzu highlighted how these projects will improve the quality of life and bring economic benefits to local communities. The source of this news is Pragativadi. Jaishankar's visit marks a significant step in strengthening ties between India and Maldives, despite recent diplomatic tensions.

in Evidenza