India: Jaishankar rules out talks with Pakistan during SCO summit

06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 October 2024_ Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said there are no plans to hold talks with Pakistan during his visit to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad. Jaishankar stressed that his trip is solely to attend the SCO heads of government meeting and not to discuss bilateral relations between India and Pakistan. He also highlighted that the lack of progress in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is due to cross-border terrorism by a member of the association. The news was reported by The Asian Age. India maintains a firm stand on not holding bilateral talks with Pakistan until cross-border terrorism is stopped.

