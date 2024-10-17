India: Jaishankar stresses need for trust and cooperation in region

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 16, 2024_ Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted trust challenges in the region, referring to China and Pakistan. He said that cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality, stressing that without trust there can be no progress. Jaishankar also mentioned the global ‘three evils’ of terrorism, extremism and separatism, which hinder development and stability. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The Minister concluded by expressing hope that greater cooperation would bring economic and social benefits to all the countries involved.

