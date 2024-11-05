Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
India: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly reopens after five years of absence
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 November 2024_ The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has reopened after more than five years, marking a significant revival of democracy in the region. Governor LG Sinha’s speech highlighted the importance of the recent democratic elections, the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, and highlighted the high voter turnout as a sign of confidence in the democratic process. Sinha also pledged commitment to restoring statehood and improving the living conditions of citizens, with a focus on economic development and social inclusion. This news is reported by Vartha Bharathi. Jammu and Kashmir, a region historically marked by conflict, is seeking to establish a more stable and prosperous future for its people.

