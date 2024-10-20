Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
India: Jammu and Kashmir government seeks restoration of autonomous status

October 19, 2024_ The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has passed a resolution to restore the autonomous status of...

India: Jammu and Kashmir government seeks restoration of autonomous status
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has passed a resolution to restore the autonomous status of the region. During the first meeting of the Council, it was decided to send a document to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge the central government to restore the status. Abdullah expressed confidence that the Indian government will respond positively to this request, while the BJP party criticized the initiative as a mere political move. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The Jammu and Kashmir region was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in 2019, when Article 370, which guaranteed a special autonomous status, was repealed.

