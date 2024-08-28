India: Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party to form alliance for Haryana elections

August 27, 2024_ On August 27, 2024, former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan announced an alliance between their respective political parties for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana. Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will contest in 70 seats, while Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will contest in 20 seats. The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Delhi, highlighting the two parties' unified strategy to tackle the elections. The source of this news is thehindu.com. The assembly elections in Haryana are a significant event, as the state is an important agricultural and political state in northern India.