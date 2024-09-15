Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
India: Jashimuddin Rahmani calls for West Bengal's secession from Modi

September 14, 2024_ Jashimuddin Rahmani Hafi, leader of the terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team, has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata...

India: Jashimuddin Rahmani calls for West Bengal's secession from Modi
September 14, 2024_ Jashimuddin Rahmani Hafi, leader of the terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team, has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to liberate the region from Modi's government and declare its independence. In a viral video, Rahmani threatened to dismantle India and raise Islamist flags in Delhi, warning that any provocation from India could trigger a strategic response. The video, which a Dhaka-based fact-checker claims was authentic, was recorded in a hospital setting and refers to recent events in Bangladesh, including the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government. The news was reported by Pragativadi, highlighting the rising tensions between India and Bangladesh and threats of India's disintegration by extremist groups. Rahmani, known for his links to al-Qaeda, also mentioned support for separatist movements in India.

has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bengala Occidentale India Bangladesh
