Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
India: Jensen Huang Calls for Local AI Development Over Semiconductors

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
October 24, 2024_ Jensen Huang, founder of Nvidia, has stressed the importance of India focusing on developing indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure rather than semiconductor manufacturing. Speaking at the Nvidia AI Summit in Mumbai, Huang said that India has the potential to become a leading exporter of AI products, leveraging its software expertise and vast data base. He also highlighted that AI represents a multi-billion dollar business opportunity for the country, which also has renewable energy sources to power the necessary infrastructure. This was reported by Hindustan Times. Huang also discussed the potential of AI in gaming and cybersecurity, highlighting the need to develop technologies in a secure manner.

