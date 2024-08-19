India: Jharkhand political alliance closes as Chhampai Soren may switch to BJP

August 18, 2024_ Chhampai Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is at the centre of speculations regarding a possible switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Soren, along with six other JMM legislators, are rumoured to be considering joining the BJP, sparking concerns within the party. Tensions between Soren and his nephew, the current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have increased after Chhampai had to resign from his post, and his dissatisfaction with the disrespect within the party has come to the fore. The news was reported by सन्मार्ग, highlighting the ongoing political dynamics in Jharkhand, a state in eastern India known for its history of political strife.