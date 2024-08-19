Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Jharkhand political alliance closes as Chhampai Soren may switch to BJP

August 18, 2024_ Chhampai Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is at the centre of...

India: Jharkhand political alliance closes as Chhampai Soren may switch to BJP
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Chhampai Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is at the centre of speculations regarding a possible switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Soren, along with six other JMM legislators, are rumoured to be considering joining the BJP, sparking concerns within the party. Tensions between Soren and his nephew, the current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have increased after Chhampai had to resign from his post, and his dissatisfaction with the disrespect within the party has come to the fore. The news was reported by सन्मार्ग, highlighting the ongoing political dynamics in Jharkhand, a state in eastern India known for its history of political strife.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tensions between Soren his post his istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza