Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
India: Jishnu Dev Varma appointed Governor of Tripura

28 July 2024_ The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has appointed Jishnu Dev Varma, former Deputy Prime Minister of Tripura, as the new Governor of...

India: Jishnu Dev Varma appointed Governor of Tripura
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
28 July 2024_ The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has appointed Jishnu Dev Varma, former Deputy Prime Minister of Tripura, as the new Governor of the state. Dev Varma, a seasoned BJP leader and member of the royal family, served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2018 to 2023, continuing after his predecessor's removal. In a social media message, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Tripura, noting that it is the first time a representative of this state is holding such a position. The news was reported by the Deccan Chronicle. Jishnu Dev Varma is also known for his commitment to culture and art, having published literary works and created works of art.

