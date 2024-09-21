India: John Abraham Launches Ad Campaign For Aprilia RS457

September 21, 2024_ Piaggio Automobiles has unveiled a new digital advertising campaign featuring Bollywood actor John Abraham, promoting the Aprilia RS457 motorcycle. The campaign focuses on the emotion and deep connection between riders and their bikes, going beyond mere product promotion. The first film in the series, titled ‘Divertimento’, is out now and aims to redefine the motorcycle ownership experience in India. The campaign was created by creative boutique Centrick and represents a bold step for the Italian brand Aprilia, known for its high-performance motorcycles. The news was reported by sociapanews.com. The campaign, which also features Piaggio Chairman Diego Graffi, highlights the importance of creating a community of riders who share a passion for riding.