India: Junior doctors on hunger strike await meeting with West Bengal govt

Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
October 20, 2024_ The agitating junior doctors have announced their participation in a meeting called by the West Bengal government to discuss their demands, stressing that the outcome of the meeting will determine whether they end their hunger strike. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the doctors to end their fast, saying many of their demands have been met, but refused to remove the state health secretary. Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors, said they will not withdraw their strike before the meeting, Sanmarg reported. The protest was triggered by the brutal murder of a female colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a prominent medical institution in Kolkata.

