Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
India: Junior Doctors on Nationwide Strike for Salary Hikes
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ Junior doctors in India have called for a nationwide strike that will take place today, potentially causing inconvenience to patients across the country. The doctors' demands include an increase in their salaries and a reduction in their working hours. The strike is being organized to draw attention to the difficult working conditions and wages of medical personnel. This news is reported by सन्मार्ग. The protest involves doctors in several Indian cities, highlighting the challenges they face in the country's healthcare system.

