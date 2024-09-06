Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
India: Kangana Ranaut faces controversy for her film 'Emergency'

05 September 2024_ Actress and member of the Indian Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, is in trouble with her film ‘Emergency’, which has yet to receive...

India: Kangana Ranaut faces controversy for her film 'Emergency'
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ Actress and member of the Indian Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, is in trouble with her film ‘Emergency’, which has yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, which features Indira Gandhi, has attracted controversy, especially from Sikh groups who accuse her of distorting history and inciting communal tensions. Despite her provocative statements on social media, the CBFC has put the film’s certification on hold due to threats she has received. The situation is further complicated by calls for a ban from several Sikh organisations, as reported by outlookindia.com. The controversy highlights the challenges faced by filmmakers in India, especially when their works touch on sensitive issues related to the country’s history and politics.

