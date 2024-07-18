India: Karnataka approves reservation for private sector premises

July 17, 2024_ The Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has passed a bill mandating reservation for private sector premises. The bill mandates that 50% of management positions and 75% of non-management positions be reserved for Kannadigas. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held on Monday. The bill will be introduced in the state Assembly on Thursday. The Hindu Business Line reports that the bill defines a local candidate as a person born in Karnataka, domiciled in the state for 15 years and capable of speaking, reading and writing Kannada. The measure has sparked mixed reactions among industrialists, who are concerned about the availability of skilled labor.