India: Karnataka Chief Minister questioned in Muda case

04 November 2024_ Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned by the Lokayukta police for questioning in the controversial Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) case involving him and his family. Siddaramaiah has said he is willing to cooperate with the investigation, while his wife BM Parvathi was questioned on October 25. The probe is focused on alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 plots to Parvathi by Muda. The source of this news is Vartha Bharathi. The probe was initiated after an activist petition and the special court has asked for the investigation to be completed by December 25.