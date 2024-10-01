Cerca nel sito
 
India: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah embroiled in money laundering scandal

October 1, 2024_ Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to a...

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 1, 2024_ Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to a controversial MUDA land scandal. Along with him, his wife Parvathi and others have also been implicated, following an FIR lodged by the Karnataka Lokayukta. Parvathi announced the return of 14 disputed lands to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) after the ED’s action. Siddaramaiah has alleged that he is a victim of political attack and said he will not resign, maintaining that he has committed no wrongdoing. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority is responsible for urban planning and development in the city of Mysuru, known for its cultural and architectural heritage.

