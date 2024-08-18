Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
India: Karnataka Governor authorizes prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged MUDA scandal

India: Karnataka Governor authorizes prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged MUDA scandal
18 agosto 2024
August 17, 2024_ Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has given the green light to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with an alleged land allocation scandal by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The Governor's decision is necessary to proceed legally against a Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah, who is accused of irregularities related to his wife Parvathi, plans to challenge the decision in court. The allegations have sparked a significant political controversy in Karnataka, with Siddaramaiah denying any wrongdoing and saying he has followed all legal procedures. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The case has attracted widespread media and public attention, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in the state.

the news was reported by The Asian Age Karnataka Governor Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Karnataka
