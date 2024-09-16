India: Kejriwal announces resignation, calls for early elections in Delhi

September 16, 2024_ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he will resign within 48 hours and has demanded that elections be held in November this year. Kejriwal has said that the new government will be an example of corruption-free governance. This move comes amidst a tense political backdrop, with the promise of a significant change in the governance of the Indian capital. Kejriwal's statement has sparked mixed reactions among political parties and citizens. This is reported by Deccan Chronicle. The elections in Delhi are a crucial event, as the capital is a major political and administrative hub in India.