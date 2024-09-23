Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
India: Kejriwal launches political attack on Modi and RSS

September 23, 2024_ Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has adopted a new political strategy by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...

India: Kejriwal launches political attack on Modi and RSS
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has adopted a new political strategy by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a public meeting at Jantar Mantar. Kejriwal asked five questions from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, insinuating that the parent organisation should control its ‘child’, the BJP. The questions were about the use of central agencies to weaken opposition parties and the inclusion of leaders deemed ‘corrupt’ in the BJP. While Kejriwal was speaking, the BJP staged a protest against him at Connaught Place, highlighting the ongoing political tensions. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The Aam Aadmi Party is an Indian political party founded in 2012, known for its anti-corruption stance and for ruling Delhi.

