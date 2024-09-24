Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
India: Kerala introduces new Mpox prevention guidelines after first confirmed case

24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ The Kerala government has announced revised guidelines for the prevention and treatment of Mpox, following the first confirmed case of the new variant of the disease reported in the country. Health Minister Veena George said isolation facilities have been activated in all districts and monitoring has been intensified, including screening at airports. Currently, testing facilities are available in five laboratories, with the option to expand the service if needed. The source of this news is Pragativadi. The case involves a 38-year-old man from Malappuram, who returned from the United Arab Emirates, who tested positive for the Clade 1b variant of Mpox.

