Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
India: Kharge criticizes 'creamy layer' concept for SC/STs

August 11, 2024_ Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that denying the benefits of reservation to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled...

India: Kharge criticizes 'creamy layer' concept for SC/STs
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that denying the benefits of reservation to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) on the basis of the concept of 'creamy layer' is wrong. Kharge urged the government to reconsider its stance on this crucial issue. The issue is about access to rights and opportunities for disadvantaged communities in India, who often face historical discrimination. Kharge's statement underlines the importance of ensuring equity and social justice for all. The news is reported by The Asian Age. Reservation is a quota system that aims to ensure representation and opportunities for SC and ST, historically marginalized groups in India.

