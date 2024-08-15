Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
India: Kinder Joy Becomes Ferrero's Main Market Thanks to Localization

August 14, 2024_ Kinder Joy, the popular product of Ferrero, has achieved the milestone of becoming the largest market globally in India, thanks to a...

15 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ Kinder Joy, the popular product of Ferrero, has achieved the milestone of becoming the largest market globally in India, thanks to a localization and targeted marketing strategy. Amedeo Aragona, Marketing Manager for the Indian subcontinent, highlighted how the proverbial sweetness of Indians surpasses that of Europeans, influencing product choices. Ferrero has adapted its offering, introducing local flavors and collaborating with iconic brands such as Mattel to appeal to a wider audience. The news was reported by campaignindia.in. This success highlights the importance of understanding cultural and taste preferences to conquer the Indian market.

Tag
Ferrero SpA largest market globally Ferrero has adapted Indian market
