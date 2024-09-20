India: Kolkata Junior Doctors Call Off Protest After 41 Days of Mobilization

September 20, 2024_ Junior doctors in Kolkata have announced the suspension of their 41-day protest after a meeting with their principal secretary Manoj Pant. The decision was taken at a meeting of their general assembly, following the death of a colleague on August 9, which had sparked the protests. Despite the suspension of the protest, the doctors said they will continue to fight for justice and improved safety conditions in hospitals, Sanmarg reported. The junior doctors will start providing care in flood-hit areas and participate in emergency services from Saturday.