India: Kolkata Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Meeting With Chief Minister

Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 21, 2024_ Junior doctors in Kolkata have announced the end of their hunger strike after a two-hour meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The live-streamed meeting took place at the state secretariat in Nabanna and resulted in assurances about the safety of the doctors, who were protesting the alleged rape and murder of a colleague. Despite the end of the strike, the doctors intend to continue their protests through other means and have called off a previously announced general medical strike, Deccan Chronicle reports. The protest has highlighted significant issues in West Bengal's healthcare sector, with the aim of improving working conditions and safety for medical professionals.

Tag
strike Bengala Occidentale medical strike End Hunger strike after meeting
