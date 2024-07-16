Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
India: K.P. Sharma Oli appointed Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time

15 July 2024_ K.P. Sharma Oli was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time. Oli, leader of the Nepal Communist Party (UML), was...

India: K.P. Sharma Oli appointed Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time
15 July 2024_ K.P. Sharma Oli was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time. Oli, leader of the Nepal Communist Party (UML), was appointed by President Ram Chandra Poudel and will lead a new government coalition. Oli will have to get a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days, needing at least 138 votes out of 275. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Oli, hoping for greater cooperation between the two countries. Sanmarg reports it. Oli has already served as Prime Minister on three previous occasions, facing significant political challenges.

