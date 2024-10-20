Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Kuki militants attack police station in Manipur

India: Kuki militants attack police station in Manipur
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ An attack by suspected Kuki militants targeted the Bodobekra police station in Jiribam district, Manipur, in the early hours of Saturday. The militants opened fire and hurled explosive devices, but security forces responded with a heavy exchange of fire. Despite the immediate response, the militants managed to escape, prompting authorities to intensify search operations in the area. The security situation has been further tightened to prevent further attacks and restore security in the region, Deccan Chronicle reported. Amid rising violence, security forces also arrested members of communist groups active in the area, highlighting the security challenges in Manipur, a northeastern Indian state marked by ethnic tensions and active militants.

