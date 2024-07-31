India: Kumar Mangalam Birla meets Mamata Banerjee to discuss investments in West Bengal

July 30, 2024_ Kumar Mangalam Birla, president of the Aditya Birla Group, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna. During the meeting, they discussed business opportunities in the state and the group's investment plans, which include opening an educational institution in Kolkata. Banerjee assured the government's support for the group's projects, which involves significant investments in various sectors. The news is reported by Sanmarg. The Aditya Birla Group is an Indian conglomerate active in several sectors, including cement, textiles and telecommunications.