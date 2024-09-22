Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
India: Kumari Selja absent from Congress campaign for Haryana elections
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 21, 2024_ Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has drawn attention for her absence from the Congress campaign ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. Former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited Selja to join the BJP, raising questions about her standing within the Congress. Selja’s lack of participation has highlighted tensions within the Congress, with factions competing for influence. The elections will be held on October 5 and the results will be announced on October 8, with Selja and Bhupinder Singh Hooda running separate campaigns. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The political situation in Haryana remains fluid, with both leaders trying to position themselves for leadership roles if the Congress regains power.

