Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Lamborghini Customizes Supercars for Indian Market

01 November 2024_ Lamborghini has launched a customization program called Ad Personam, which allows Indian customers to create unique vehicles...

India: Lamborghini Customizes Supercars for Indian Market
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 November 2024_ Lamborghini has launched a customization program called Ad Personam, which allows Indian customers to create unique vehicles according to their preferences. The program offers customization options ranging from body colors to interior details, including the ability to add signatures on the vehicles. As the luxury car market in India grows, Lamborghini aims to maintain its leadership through exclusive events and a sustainability strategy. The news is reported by outlookbusiness.com. Lamborghini, headquartered in Italy, continues to influence the Indian automotive landscape, offering a luxury experience that combines emotion and innovation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lamborghini Lamborghini has launched software program
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza