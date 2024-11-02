India: Lamborghini Customizes Supercars for Indian Market

01 November 2024_ Lamborghini has launched a customization program called Ad Personam, which allows Indian customers to create unique vehicles according to their preferences. The program offers customization options ranging from body colors to interior details, including the ability to add signatures on the vehicles. As the luxury car market in India grows, Lamborghini aims to maintain its leadership through exclusive events and a sustainability strategy. The news is reported by outlookbusiness.com. Lamborghini, headquartered in Italy, continues to influence the Indian automotive landscape, offering a luxury experience that combines emotion and innovation.