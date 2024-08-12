India: Lamborghini eyes bright future in Indian auto market

August 11, 2024_ Lamborghini, the prestigious Italian luxury car manufacturer, has high expectations for the growth of the Indian market. The company expects India to become the largest market in Asia-Pacific, aiming to exceed 150 annual sales by 2026. In 2023, Lamborghini sold 103 vehicles in India, contributing to a global total of over 10,000 units. Head of Asia-Pacific Francisco Scardavoni highlighted that India is currently the sixth largest market in the region and the fourteenth largest globally, with significant growth potential. The news was reported by ibc24.in. Lamborghini continues to invest in the Indian market, recognizing the positive signs for future expansion.