Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Lamborghini eyes bright future in Indian auto market

August 11, 2024_ Lamborghini, the prestigious Italian luxury car manufacturer, has high expectations for the growth of the Indian market. The company...

India: Lamborghini eyes bright future in Indian auto market
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ Lamborghini, the prestigious Italian luxury car manufacturer, has high expectations for the growth of the Indian market. The company expects India to become the largest market in Asia-Pacific, aiming to exceed 150 annual sales by 2026. In 2023, Lamborghini sold 103 vehicles in India, contributing to a global total of over 10,000 units. Head of Asia-Pacific Francisco Scardavoni highlighted that India is currently the sixth largest market in the region and the fourteenth largest globally, with significant growth potential. The news was reported by ibc24.in. Lamborghini continues to invest in the Indian market, recognizing the positive signs for future expansion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lamborghini market Indian market India
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza