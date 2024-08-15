India: Lamborghini presents the new supercar coming to the Indian market

August 14, 2024_ Lamborghini, the well-known Italian supercar manufacturer, will unveil a new car on August 16, which will be targeted at the global and Indian markets. This new supercar, which could be called ‘Temerario’, will replace the Lamborghini Huracan and will feature innovations such as hybrid technology. The design of the car will include distinctive features such as slimmer headlamps and a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is capable of churning out around 789 hp. This news was reported by poorvanchalmedia.com. The Lamborghini Temerario is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year or early next year, continuing the Italian brand’s tradition of excellence in the automotive industry.