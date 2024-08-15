Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Lamborghini presents the new supercar coming to the Indian market

August 14, 2024_ Lamborghini, the well-known Italian supercar manufacturer, will unveil a new car on August 16, which will be targeted at the global...

India: Lamborghini presents the new supercar coming to the Indian market
15 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ Lamborghini, the well-known Italian supercar manufacturer, will unveil a new car on August 16, which will be targeted at the global and Indian markets. This new supercar, which could be called ‘Temerario’, will replace the Lamborghini Huracan and will feature innovations such as hybrid technology. The design of the car will include distinctive features such as slimmer headlamps and a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is capable of churning out around 789 hp. This news was reported by poorvanchalmedia.com. The Lamborghini Temerario is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year or early next year, continuing the Italian brand’s tradition of excellence in the automotive industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
supercar manufacturer be supercar Lamborghini presents
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza