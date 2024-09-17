India: Launch of Subhadra Yojana for Women Empowerment

September 16, 2024_ The Odisha government has launched the Subhadra Yojana, a scheme to support women, with the first disbursement of Rs 5,000 to eligible beneficiaries. The scheme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar, where he also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 3,800 crore. Over 60 lakh women have already registered for the scheme, which provides an annual support of Rs 10,000 for five years, The Free Press Journal reported. The Subhadra Yojana joins other similar initiatives in India aimed at improving women’s economic empowerment, such as the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.