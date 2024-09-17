Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Launch of Subhadra Yojana for Women Empowerment

September 16, 2024_ The Odisha government has launched the Subhadra Yojana, a scheme to support women, with the first disbursement of Rs 5,000 to...

India: Launch of Subhadra Yojana for Women Empowerment
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ The Odisha government has launched the Subhadra Yojana, a scheme to support women, with the first disbursement of Rs 5,000 to eligible beneficiaries. The scheme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar, where he also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 3,800 crore. Over 60 lakh women have already registered for the scheme, which provides an annual support of Rs 10,000 for five years, The Free Press Journal reported. The Subhadra Yojana joins other similar initiatives in India aimed at improving women’s economic empowerment, such as the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
economic empowerment India empowerment such as
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza