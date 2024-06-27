Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
India: Lok Sabha Speaker elections amid political tensions

27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
June 25, 2024_ Om Birla and Suresh have filed their nominations for the NDA alliance and the opposition INDIA respectively for the Lok Sabha Speaker elections. The opposition decided to participate at the last moment after the BJP refused to give the vice president's post in exchange for supporting Birla. Despite attempts at mediation by Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister, no agreement was reached. Birla, former president in the previous Lok Sabha, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before submitting his nomination. This is reported by दैनिक जागरण. The elections will be held on Wednesday and, if necessary, paper ballots will be used for voting.

in Evidenza