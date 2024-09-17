Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
India: Love for Italian wines grows in the Indian market
17 settembre 2024
September 16, 2024_ India is witnessing a growing interest in Italian wines, known for their quality and variety. Several Italian labels, such as Antinori Tignanello and Barone Ricasoli Chianti Classico, are now available in major cities in India, giving consumers the opportunity to taste the authenticity of traditional Italian wines. From fresh and fruity to complex and structured, Italian wines are conquering Indian palates, making every meal a unique gastronomic experience. The source of this information is slurrp.com. Italy, with its historic wine regions such as Tuscany and Piedmont, continues to influence the wine culture in India, bringing a piece of its tradition to the table.

