Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
India: Lufthansa and Tanya Khanijow reveal the secrets of Milan

28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 27, 2024_ Lufthansa, in collaboration with Indian influencer Tanya Khanijow, launches a mini-series to explore Milan beyond its iconic landmarks. The series, titled "Milan Insider", invites travelers to discover hidden gems of the city, such as secret art galleries and cozy trattorias, offering an authentic and luxurious experience. Tanya's journey begins in the air, with a high-class service on board a Lufthansa aircraft, which makes the journey part of the adventure. The partnership with Mindshare India and Mindshare Italy further enriches the narrative, presenting a Milan that few are lucky enough to know, as reported by hindustantimes.com. Lufthansa offers daily flights from Indian cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, making it easy to access this vibrant Italian metropolis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lufthansa such as Delhi Lufthansa aircraft Milan
