Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Lufthansa Brings the Essence of Milan on a Multicultural Journey with Tanya Khanijow

September 25, 2024_ Lufthansa has launched a new campaign that offers a unique travel experience, bringing the essence of Milan to India through...

India: Lufthansa Brings the Essence of Milan on a Multicultural Journey with Tanya Khanijow
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ Lufthansa has launched a new campaign that offers a unique travel experience, bringing the essence of Milan to India through travel creator Tanya Khanijow. The series shows how the combination of luxury and Milanese culture can be experienced through the eyes of an Indian influencer, exploring fashion, food and local traditions. This project is the result of a collaboration between Lufthansa, Mindshare India and Mindshare Italy, which brings together influencers from both countries to offer an authentic perspective on the city. The news was reported by socialsamosa.com. The campaign promises to reveal the wonders of Milan, making accessible to an Indian audience an experience that goes beyond simple travel, but that celebrates the culture and lifestyle of Milan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has launched Lufthansa Milan This project
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza