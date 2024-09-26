India: Lufthansa Brings the Essence of Milan on a Multicultural Journey with Tanya Khanijow

September 25, 2024_ Lufthansa has launched a new campaign that offers a unique travel experience, bringing the essence of Milan to India through travel creator Tanya Khanijow. The series shows how the combination of luxury and Milanese culture can be experienced through the eyes of an Indian influencer, exploring fashion, food and local traditions. This project is the result of a collaboration between Lufthansa, Mindshare India and Mindshare Italy, which brings together influencers from both countries to offer an authentic perspective on the city. The news was reported by socialsamosa.com. The campaign promises to reveal the wonders of Milan, making accessible to an Indian audience an experience that goes beyond simple travel, but that celebrates the culture and lifestyle of Milan.