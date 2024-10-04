Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
India: Lufthansa Promotes Milan as a Luxury Destination with Tanya Khanijow

India: Lufthansa Promotes Milan as a Luxury Destination with Tanya Khanijow
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ Lufthansa has launched a campaign to promote Milan, Italy, as a luxury destination, led by Indian travel creator Tanya Khanijow. The campaign, titled ‘Milan Insider’, offers a unique experience to explore the city’s fashion, art and gastronomy, with the help of local Italian creators. Tanya visited Milan’s iconic landmarks, such as the Quadrilatero della Moda, and received tips on how to best experience authentic Milan. The news was reported by businesstoday.in. This initiative highlights the importance of Milan in the global fashion scene and its appeal to luxury travellers. Lufthansa, with a 41% stake in ITA, formerly Alitalia, demonstrates its commitment to connecting India with Italy.

