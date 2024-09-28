Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: M K Stalin seeks central govt funds for crucial projects in Tamil Nadu

September 27, 2024_ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to seek release of pending funds for essential...

India: M K Stalin seeks central govt funds for crucial projects in Tamil Nadu
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to seek release of pending funds for essential state projects, including education and the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2. During the meeting, Stalin raised concerns over the National Education Policy (NEP) and sought intervention to resolve the issue of Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka. Specific demands included funds for the Chennai Metro Rail project and the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which are stuck due to disagreements over clauses in the agreement. The source of this information is The Hindu. Tamil Nadu is a state in southern India, known for its rich culture and growing economy, while Chennai is its capital and a major commercial hub.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fund Tamil Nadu funds piano
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza