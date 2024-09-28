India: M K Stalin seeks central govt funds for crucial projects in Tamil Nadu

September 27, 2024_ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to seek release of pending funds for essential state projects, including education and the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2. During the meeting, Stalin raised concerns over the National Education Policy (NEP) and sought intervention to resolve the issue of Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka. Specific demands included funds for the Chennai Metro Rail project and the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which are stuck due to disagreements over clauses in the agreement. The source of this information is The Hindu. Tamil Nadu is a state in southern India, known for its rich culture and growing economy, while Chennai is its capital and a major commercial hub.