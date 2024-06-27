India: Madhya Pradesh ministers will pay their own taxes

June 25, 2024_ The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that state ministers will have to pay their own income taxes, overturning a 1972 rule that required the state to pay these taxes. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed that the council of ministers has accepted Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's proposal. This decision represents a significant change in state tax policy aimed at promoting financial responsibility among government officials. All ministers will now be responsible for paying tax on their salaries and allowances. This is reported by the newspaper. This move was met with unanimous approval at the cabinet meeting.