Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
India: Madurai court orders probe into pollution in Rameswaram

October 23, 2024_ The Madras High Court, Madurai bench, has asked the authorities to file a report on a public interest petition regarding the mixing...

October 23, 2024_ The Madras High Court, Madurai bench, has asked the authorities to file a report on a public interest petition regarding the mixing of sewage and contaminated water in the sea near ‘Agni Theertham' in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district. The petition, filed by advocate Elephant G. Rajendran, seeks measures to prevent pollution and ensure the safety of the many devotees who visit the site. ‘Agni Theertham' is a holy place adjacent to the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy temple, frequented by thousands of pilgrims. The court has scheduled a hearing for November 18, while the Rameswaram Municipality has been criticized for its poor management of the area. The Hindu reported the news, highlighting the need to protect places of worship and the health of devotees.

