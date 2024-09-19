India: Maharashtra Chief Minister attends 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign in Mumbai

September 19, 2024_ Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in the ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign at Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai, to promote cleanliness and public health. During the event, Shinde collected waste along with other members of his party, highlighting the importance of cleanliness in the daily lives of citizens. He praised the cleanliness drive launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2014, highlighting its success nationwide. The campaign, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, will continue till October 2, 2024. This news was reported by Pragativadi. The ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign is an initiative of the Government of India that encourages citizen participation in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.