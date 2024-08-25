India: Maharashtra child abuse protests rock local politics

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ In Maharashtra, protests over the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur have sparked a political crisis, with parents vandalising the school and blocking trains. The state government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been accused of failing to ensure the safety of women and children, while the opposition has called for the resignation of officials involved. The Bombay High Court has acknowledged the gravity of the situation, ordering a thorough investigation and criticising the school authorities for their negligence. The source of this story is deccanherald.com. Political tensions in Maharashtra are escalating as elections approach and women's safety remains a central issue in public debate.

