Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Mamata Banerjee calls for justice after the tragic train accident in Jharkhand

30 July 2024_ The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, expressed deep condolences for the derailment of the Howrah-Mumbai train which...

India: Mamata Banerjee calls for justice after the tragic train accident in Jharkhand
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 July 2024_ The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, expressed deep condolences for the derailment of the Howrah-Mumbai train which occurred in the Chakradharpur division, Jharkhand, which caused numerous deaths and injuries. Banerjee criticized the Indian government for its handling, highlighting the frequency of train accidents and calling for immediate measures to prevent such tragedies. He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims, expressing solidarity during this difficult time. The news is reported by Sanmarg. This accident comes in a context of growing concern for railway safety in India, where accidents are unfortunately frequent.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chakradharpur division Howrah Jharkhand Mumbai
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza