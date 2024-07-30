India: Mamata Banerjee calls for justice after the tragic train accident in Jharkhand

30 July 2024_ The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, expressed deep condolences for the derailment of the Howrah-Mumbai train which occurred in the Chakradharpur division, Jharkhand, which caused numerous deaths and injuries. Banerjee criticized the Indian government for its handling, highlighting the frequency of train accidents and calling for immediate measures to prevent such tragedies. He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims, expressing solidarity during this difficult time. The news is reported by Sanmarg. This accident comes in a context of growing concern for railway safety in India, where accidents are unfortunately frequent.